ST. LOUIS – When it comes to winning your family law case, you need a team that will look out for you and your family.

Mark Haefner knows how to navigate his clients through a divorce and gives his tried and true advice that will lead to a winning case. Mark is focused on the family and makes decisions that will benefit his clients and their children.

Call the Haefner Law Office if you need help – they offer flat rate pricing on divorce, says settling means the divorce can get done in about 45 days, rather than the trials which can take up to 2 years.

To learn more or to receive a copy of Mark’s book “Exit Strategy”, reach out to the Haefner Law Office at 317-200-6101.

Haefner Law Office