ST. LOUIS – A legal issue involving family can be one of the hardest situations any of us could ever face, especially during the holidays. Mark Haefner from Haefner Law outlined how to prepare for the holidays if you have separated from your spouse.

Haefner also explained more about what his team does, and about his book, “Exit Strategy” which offers tips on what to do if you are facing a divorce. You can contact them and learn more by visiting Flat Rate Divorces or calling 314-200-6101.