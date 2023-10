ST. LOUIS – Healthcare – it’s a necessary item when workers start a job, and it can be the one thing that causes a worker to stay or leave their position.

According to Aflac Workforces, nearly half of employees would consider looking for a new job with better health benefits. On Wednesday, we spoke with the Wealth Whisperer, Winnie Sun, about this trend and others affecting today’s work force.

