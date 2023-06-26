ST. LOUIS – Gain your independence from your old mattress.

Head to Campbell Mattress where they are experts at giving customers back their sleep. So many choices and options are available and there is a huge 4th of July sale going on right now.

Plus, there are items to help keep you cool during these hot summer months! Come test out the Serta iComfort, Beautyrest Black, Relax-O-Pedic and the Campbell Mattress.

Mattress Direct All locations in Missouri and Illinois

4th of July savings starts today