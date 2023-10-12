ST. LOUIS – Humana gives expert information as people sort through dozens of options to select a Medicare Advantage Plan.

The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) is October 15 through December 7. Millions of Americans ages 65 and older and people with disabilities have important decisions to make in the coming weeks about their health coverage.

While individual needs are different, several key points need to be addressed. Humana is here to help with those questions so that people get the right coverage they need.

Humana.com/Medicare101