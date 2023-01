ST. LOUIS – In enclosed spaces, there is no luxury of keeping distance between you and an attacker.

Seventh-degree black belt Ali Moseia showed us what to do and how to defend ourselves using elbows and knees. Plus, he introduced us to his student of the month.

Self Defense and Survivor Tactics class is tonight, tomorrow and Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Heights in Richmond Heights.

Visit iKarateclub.com to sign up