CREVE COEUR, MO. – Eyecare Partners and Clarkson Eyecare are teaming up for The Vision Walk happening this Saturday, September 30, at Creve Coeur Lake Park.

Eyecare Partners hope to show people how important it is to get regular eye exams so that no one eye issues that lead to blindness. Attend this fun vision walk and learn how to see your future in a healthy way.

FightingBlindness.org/events

Eyecare-partners.com