ST. LOUIS – Make October the yearly reminder to take care of yourself by getting a mammogram.

It’s the gold standard for detecting breast cancer. There are two locations to get your screening from the People’s Health Centers.

In fact, they are making it easy to get a mammogram. This Wednesday, Oct. 18, and 25, are the ‘Mammogram Blitz Days,’ stop in or register online and get your screening!

PeoplesFamilySTL.org

Oct. 11th, 18th and 25th

5701 Delmar Blvd

11642 W Florissant Avenue