It’s Finance Friday with Compass Retirement Solutions and they tell us how taxes can affect retirement income

ST. LOUIS – The taxman cometh but he doesn’t have to harm your retirement plans. Let Compass Retirement Solutions do a real and honest look at your retirement plans. They are experts at thinking of scenarios people may not know about like how high taxes can make it harder to retire. Today they went over what they can do for clients who are looking to retire now or in ten years down the line. You can receive a free copy of the book “Retire Early” which outlines all the considerations you need for a successful retirement. Go to www.rethinkingretirement.net.