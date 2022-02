EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - Two East St. Louis men were charged in an alleged string of carjackings that happened last year.

Armon R. Simpson, 18, and Jamariante N. Burgess, 19, have been charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a press release from the US District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.