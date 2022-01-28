Know when to roll ‘em know when to hold ‘em- Compass Retirement Solutions goes over the 401k rollover

ST. LOUIS – Your retirement does not have to be a sad country song. Let Compass Retirement Solutions help you sing a different tune. You have a new job, new life, but what about that old 401K?

We learned the benefits of rolling a 401K into a new account and when that may not be the best decision. The big difference? Get the most knowledgeable people to give you advice. At Compass Retirement Solutions they really do care about your future. Let them help.

You can receive a free copy of the book “Retire Early” which outlines all the considerations you need for a successful retirement. Go to: www.rethinkingretirement.net