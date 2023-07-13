ST. LOUIS – Link Primary Care does things differently.

A personal doctor who knows you. Access when you need it. The value you deserve. Link Primary Care offers same day appointments for any kind of issue you and your family may have. They dedicate the time to you to listen to, each symptom is looked at, and they get to the root of the problem.

Patients can come as often as needed for one flat rate, and they have unlimited talk, text, or virtual chats. It’s healthcare your way and on your time, located in Brentwood at 1034 S. Brentwood Blvd Suite 530 in Richmond Heights.

Call 314-798-7422 for an appointment!

LinkPrimaryCare.com