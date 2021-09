ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Video of a person picking up flags on Washington University's campus and putting them in what looks like a trash bag is making its rounds on social media. The person's actions have led Washington University College Republicans to ask for some sort of action to be taken by the school. The group placed nearly 3,000 flags at Mudd Field to commemorate the 9/11 attacks.

The school released a statement saying it is disappointed to hear about the 9-11 disruption and condemns his actions. But no disciplinary measures have been taken.