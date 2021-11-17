Logan University Launches a new Master’s program in Athletic Training

ST. LOUIS — Logan University’s Stephen Nickell stopped by our gym to let us know a secret — playing sports and getting injured does not have to be your reality.

Logan is launching a new Master’s program specializing in Athletic Training. They can help children avoid serious wear and tear injuries before they finish growing.

Athletic trainers are not just for sports teams, they also help hospitals, schools and the performing arts.

The program is enrolling now for classes starting in Summer 2022. Apply Today at Logan.edu/MAT.