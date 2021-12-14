Love Letter to St. Louis shared by Jeff and Randy Vines, a part of Beyond Housing’s “Dear Lou” mission

ST. LOUIS – No one loves St. Louis more than identical twin brothers Jeff and Randy Vines. They love the character, heart, and soul of St. Louis and have channeled that love into a successful business.

The brothers opened up STL Style, the original purveyors of cool, fun, STL-centric t-shirts, gear, and more back in 2001. From their headquarters on Cherokee Street, the Vines brothers and their talented crew are champions of our often underrated and overlooked city. You can find the perfect holiday gift for all your St. Louis-loving friends and family online or in person at their legendary store on Cherokee Street.

