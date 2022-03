ST. LOUIS- Get the right doctor using the latest technology for hip and knee replacements and you have a winning combo. Dr. Christopher Palmer from Signature Orthopedics specializes in minimally invasive treatments through the use of robotics technology.

That technology is the MAKO system, which is found at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton.

If you need a hip or knee replacement, visit: SigOrthoSTL.com