ST. LOUIS – For those going out and getting a job, clothing can be an obstacle.

For some, it’s hard making ends meet, much less getting a professional wardrobe. That’s where The Suit Project steps in and helps men and women with their clothing needs for the office.

Founder Ben Lawler told FOX 2 he started this non-profit, and Todd Mandel from the Mandel Law Group gave his story on why he loves to offer help and support.

