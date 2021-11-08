Money Matters Monday: Avoiding Big Losses in Your Life Savings with Belger Financial Group

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – In today’s Money Matters Monday, we posed the question: Why is important to understand risk exposure as we near retirement? Greg Belger, the president of Belger Finanical Group, a local firm that focuses on preparing people for a successful retirement helped us understand the challenges we all face as we prepare for retiring.

For the first five callers with a portfolio of $250,000 or greater, Greg is offering a complimentary retirement roadmap just for you. This will allow Greg and his team to sit down with you personally and make sure you`re on the right track for a successful retirement.

Call 314-798-9955 or learn more at Belgerfinancialgroup.com.