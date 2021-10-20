New Treatment for E.D. Being Offered in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Pine View Medical Clinic is a clinic that recently opened in the St. Louis market! It is one of the only clinics to offer patients the latest breakthrough in E.D treatment. The True Pulse Protocol, is also known as the acoustic wave or low-intensity shockwave therapy to treat E.D. It combines radial shockwave and focused shockwaves becomes one of the most comprehensive and effective treatments in the country. Andrew Reinhart from the Pine View Clinic explained how this works!

Learn more by calling (314) 530-7777 or visiting them online at PineViewMedicalClinic.com.