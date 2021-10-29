Offerpad now offering services to homeowners in St. Louis

Homeowners who choose Offerpad to sell their home receive a no-obligation purchase offer, typically within 24 hours, and can even select their own closing date.

For some home-sellers in St. Louis, it can take months to sell when you list your home the traditional way. That’s potentially more than two months of waiting to find a buyer, keeping your house show-ready, and additional mortgage payments.

With Offerpad, you can skip the hassles of selling the old way and sell your house in St. Louis in as little as 15 days. For more information, visit www.offerpad.com