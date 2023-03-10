ST. LOUIS – Pedal the Cause is back for the 14th year of impactful riding and fundraising for cancer research!

The event takes place September 23-24, in Chesterfield. Registration is open now to sign up to ride, spin, or be a virtual ‘inspired’ participant for the ride and for the Kids Challenge.

Pedal the Cause is now one of the top 10 cause-related cycling rides in the country. If you register by April 1, you’ll receive tons of perks, plus you’ll receive a t-shirt reserved only for those who register early.



Register today: PedaltheCause.org