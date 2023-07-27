ST. LOUIS – Coming up in a couple of weeks is the People’s Justice Relief Community Resource Fair.

It’s Saturday, August 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 5701 Delmar Boulevard. Getting free healthcare screenings has never been so festive.

There will be food, snack, hair cuts for kids, back to school items, along with health care screening for things like blood pressure and mental health checkups too! Plus there’s a double and dance contest! It’s too fun to stay at home, get all those things you need on that to-do list!

peoplesfamilystl.org