ST. LOUIS – There is a surge of COVID happening now, and People’s Health Centers is offering gift cards to city residents who schedule a COVID booster vaccine.

Vaccines are offered for free, and qualified residents can schedule an appointment or walk-in at the People’s Health Center located at 5701 Delmar Boulevard. Qouhonna Battle, LPN, shares the details of the gift cards that eligible residents can receive while supplies last.

Vaccines are available for ages 5 and older.

People’s Health Center