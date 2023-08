ST. LOUIS – People’s Health Centers has been providing quality healthcare and social services to thousands of uninsured and medically underserved patients for decades.

They offer rapid, on-site PrEP Education and Testing to prevent HIV. Testing is offered Monday–Friday for both appointments and walk-ins, with results in 15 minutes.

They encourage patients to know their status and get tested. Visit them in person or online.



PeoplesFamilySTL.org

5701 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112