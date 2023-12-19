ST. LOUIS – What’s the worst part of getting an eye exam?

That’s one of the most frequently asked questions when people search for an eye-care specialist. Dr. Dirk Massie, owner and optometrist at Performance Eyecare, stopped by to answer some of the most-asked questions.

See how easy it is to get the care you need, quality frames and still have money to grab lunch with your new look! It’s easy to get an appointment; they are available 24/7 and offer emergency services.

Plus, there are 10 area locations in Missouri and the Metro East.

PerformanceEyecare.com