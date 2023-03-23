ST. LOUIS – The American Kennel Club ranks the most popular dog breeds.

For the past 31 years, the Labrador Retriever was ranked number one until this year when the French Bulldog to the top spot. Petland has been inspected by the AKC to make sure they are in compliance with the standards that support the welfare, safety and health of dogs and puppies.

The locations in Lake St. Louis and Fenton both have some of the most popular breeds, and each store makes sure the customers getting a dog, has the right breed of dog for their family.

PETLAND LAKE SAINT LOUIS

Shoppes at Hawk Ridge

6131 Ronald Reagan Drive

636-429-4656

PETLAND – FENTON CROSSING

Fenton Crossing Center

516 Old Smizer Mill Road

636-538-5731