ST. LOUIS – When you buy a puppy from Petland, they give each owner a dog that is from a law-abiding breeder.

They get their animals from the best USDA certified breeders, and each owner goes home with breeder information and knows where their dog came from.

Petland is also supporting Purdue University’s effort to stop and end inhumane breeding. Friday, they shared that they went over how they advise potential pet parents on which type of breed to get for their family. Some breeds are better suited for families who live in apartments, while others need a big backyard to be totally happy.

PETLAND LAKE SAINT LOUIS

Shoppes at Hawk Ridge

6131 Ronald Reagan Drive

636-429-4656

PETLAND – FENTON CROSSING

Fenton Crossing Center

516 Old Smizer Mill Road

636-538-5731