ST. LOUIS – Great starter pets can be fish, but there’s more to having a fish than getting a small bowl and plopping your new pet into the water.
There are actual fish counselors at Petland. They can guide you on the fish, tank, the type of water, fresh or salt – your new pet needs.
Get all the knowledge and equipment, so both you and your fish are swimmingly successful!
PETLAND – FENTON CROSSING
Fenton Crossing Center
516 Old Smizer Mill Road
636-538-5731
PETLAND LAKE SAINT LOUIS
Shoppes at Hawk Ridge
6131 Ronald Reagan Drive
636-429-4656