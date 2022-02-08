Pine View Medical Clinic offers an easier solution to E.D.

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)--Legislation working its way through the Missouri General Assembly that would require candidates for office in all political subdivisions in the state to declare their political party faced strong opposition at a hearing in Jefferson City last month, and on Tuesday, the city of Chesterfield weighed in on the issue.

The City Council voted 6-2 Monday night to oppose House Bill 1611, which would make candidates in any political subdivisions that are currently non-partisan bodies, such as school boards and municipal city councils, identify with a party label. Councilmembers Tom DeCampi and Aaron Wahl dissented.