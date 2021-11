ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Will Thanksgiving be impacted by supply chain issues? Some in St. Louis are seeing empty store shelves but major grocers in St Louis say that they do not expect supply issues with turkeys this year.

“The turkey supply at Schnucks is good. In fact, we have more turkeys in stock this year than we had in 2020. We currently have turkeys in stock and ready for customers," said Schnucks Spokesman Paul Simon.