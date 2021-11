ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Mayor Tishaura Jones is answering Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's proposal to forgive a multimillion-dollar debt as long as the money is spent on police. She says that the money should go to hiring more 911 dispatchers and improving the mental and physical health of the city's first responders.

The Attorney General's office has released a statement saying they want the money to go to hiring more officers to patrol the streets of St. Louis. They say the city still owes the state the money and the terms are not negotiable.