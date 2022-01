ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Missouri's largest wholesale distributor of spirits, wine, and beer is being sold to another company. Breakthru Beverage Group is purchasing St. Louis-based Major Brands. The deal is expected to be done this spring.

There are around 600 people who work for Major Brands across the state of Missouri. They serve around 9,000 retail customers. The family-owned business was founded in 1934.