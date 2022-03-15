Power Swabs offer 40% off Teeth Whitening just in time for Spring

Ask the Expert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Do you find yourself not smiling as big or allowing yourself to fully laugh because your teeth are not as white as they used to be? Lifestyle expert, Scott DeFalco, talked with us about a very effective teeth whitening product called “Power Swab.”

Studies show whiter teeth takes years off your appearance and makes people more attractive. With Power Swab there is no big-time commitment because it takes just five minutes a day. Plus, station viewers can get a special offer by calling or going online to get 40% off with free shipping and a free quick stick pen.

Call 800-733-0477, or go to Powerswabs.com to receive 40% off, and Free Shipping, and a Free quick stick pen!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News