Premier Estate & Income Planning thinks about all the ‘what ifs’

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A federal grant for $18.2 million will be used to transform one and a half miles of West Florissant Avenue in Ferguson and Dellwood into a more welcoming place for pedestrians. Around 30,000 vehicles use that section of road daily and they can be a danger for people trying to walk, bike, or use public transit. This new project is designed to increase safety and boost local business.

The grant will help to upgrade traffic signals, crosswalks, and add new medians from Stein Road to Ferguson Avenue. There will also be road and sidewalk enhancements to provide better access to businesses. Plus, shared-use paths for cyclists and pedestrians will be added.