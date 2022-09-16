ST. LOUIS – Owning a home is a big deal, and there are things everyone needs to do before looking for their home. Ryan Kelley is the Home Loan Education Expert. He went over all the things you need before you start looking. He also explained the housing market in our area. You can be a homeowner and Ryan Kelley the Home Loan Expert can get you there! Call 314-781-9700 or visit TheHomeLoanExpert.com/Ryan.

