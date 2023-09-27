ELLISVILLE, Mo.- St. Louis has a gem of a place right in our own backyards!

It’s Shape of You Med Spa. They are the number one facility in the country to get ultherapy. Each week, clients from all over the country fly or drive to Shape of You to get their Ultherapy treatments, a non-surgical cosmetic treatment used to tighten the skin of the face and neck.

This FDA-approved ultrasound therapy works to lift skin on the neck, chin and brow areas, and it minimizes any fine lines and wrinkles. It’s suggested to have the therapy done at least 1–2 times a year.

Shape of You is located at 5332 Manchester Road, Suite 201, in Ellisville. Call or text them today at 314-757-0575.

ShapeOfYouSTL.com