O’FALLON, Mo. – C.Bennett is the place to look for anything you need for your home.

Browse through their large showroom and you will find all the high-quality appliances for the kitchen and outdoor living space. Need a shower or a renovation to your closet? C.Bennett has the best ideas! T

They also carry a wide array of fireplace and mantel pieces as well. Step inside and let your imagination take flight as you plan the next space you want to create!

CBennett.net

1700 West Terra Lane in O’Fallon, MO 63366

636-379-9886