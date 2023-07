ST. LOUIS – Nearly 1.3 million Americans suffer with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Juvenile Arthritis.

Shriners Children’s St. Louis has a team of researchers and wait until you see what they have been working on. The team has developed what they call ‘smart cells.’

These cells are able to sense when a person is about to have an arthritic flare-up. Hear more about this treatment and when we could see it being used in patients.

ShrinersStLouis.org

Refer a patient: ReferAChildSTL@ShrineNet.org or call 800-850-2960