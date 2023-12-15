ST. LOUIS – When children need orthopedic help, there is one place to get that care – Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

It’s the country’s top pediatric orthopedic hospital for kids. It does not matter the family’s insurance status or ability to pay.

On Friday, we met Hannah, who underwent an amputation at birth. Shriners Children’s provided prosthetic legs for Hannah while she grew.

She’s now enjoying gymnastics and loves playing outside with her four siblings. The family says they are grateful for the care Hannah received, and now they want to give back!

To request an appointment, call: 800-337-5055

Visit ShrinersSTL.org