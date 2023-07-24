ST. LOUIS – When Robin started with Simply Health Integrated Medical, her metabolic age was 90! After losing 41lbs, her metabolic age is 57!

She is just one of thousands of success stories from Simply Health Integrated Medical. They get the whole picture of their clients because losing weight is not simply calories in or calories out.

There’s metabolism, hormones, and genetics that play into a person’s ability to lose weight. Join the webinar Monday evening to learn more about how our program works, and if it’s the right fit for them.

In order to get access to the webinar, you must text the word WEIGHTLOSS to the number 636-434-1974. You will then receive a link to register.

You must register in order to be able to attend, so don’t forget to click the link!

Simply Health Integrated Medical

126 Hilltown Village Center

Chesterfield, MO 63017