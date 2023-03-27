ST. LOUIS – When Robin started with Simply Health Integrated Medical, her metabolic age was 90!

After losing 41lbs, her metabolic age is 57! She is just one of thousands of success stories from Simply Health Integrated Medical.

They get the whole picture of their clients because losing weight is not simply calories in or calories out. There’s metabolism, hormones, and genetics that play into a person’s ability to lose weight.

Join the webinar Monday night by texting the word WEIGHTLOSS to 636-434-1974.

Simply Health Integrated Medical, 126 Hilltown Village Center, Chesterfield, MO 63017.