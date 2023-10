ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Art Museum celebrates their new exhibition, ‘The Culture: Hip-Hop & Contemporary Art in the 21st Century.’

That celebration is Friday, October 27, and is called the ‘SLAM Underground Drip.’ Expect a night of fashion, brand, and adornment related to the museum’s exhibitions.

The fun is from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with a fashion show at 8:00 p.m.

Get your tickets here: slam.org/events/.