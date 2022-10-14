ST. LOUIS — Now is the time to get your order for solar panels in with Statewide Solar.

They love to save you money and you can put stick to those high utility bills where the sun shines with solar panels.

So why now? Well, the incentives for solar panels are going up, which means you are going to save some money.

Be sure you go with an honest solar panel company, and that’s what you will find with Statewide Solar.

They are local and based right here in the St. Louis area. Visit Statewide Solar at StateWideSolar.com or call them at 314-504-1080.