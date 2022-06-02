ST. LOUIS – You can register for the “Read with a Ranger“program every weekend in June. Inside the Gateway Arch, you may register and will be given that week’s book to read for free! Then head to the Arch on Saturdays at 10 a.m. or Sundays at 1 p.m. You and the kids can spend an hour reading and talk about the book. Why not go up in the Arch? The first reading happens Saturday! St. Louis County Libraries are launching their summer reading program. Kids can win prizes for just reading all summer and those prizes include gift cards, books, and games.

Read with a Ranger -ArchPark.org

St. Louis County Library Summer Reading Program

Baby Shark Dance Party at St. Louis County Libraries