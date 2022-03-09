Stowers Realty Group launches a real estate school

Ask the Expert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Janel Stowers has been helping buyers and sellers in the St. Louis area for years! She joins us on Studio STL with an outline of what areas she serves, what inventory is like in our market, and her latest venture called Realty Central Education Center – a real estate school.

She has an upcoming Meet the Realtor Networking Night happening Friday, March 25th at 6pm at

18 Grandview Plaza in Florissant. Register here.

Find Stowers Realty Group on Instagram @stlhouses and @realtycentraledu

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News