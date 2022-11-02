ST. LOUIS – Stratum Structural Systems is a St. Louis-based basement waterproofing and foundation repair company.

They just won the Better Business Bureau TORCH award, so you know you can trust them with any basement or foundation repair job. They stand on decades of honest work that corrects any issues in the home.

Wednesday we spoke about how weather plays a huge issue in home wear and tear and how to protect your home’s foundation. If you have issues like cracking or even water coming into your basement, do not ignore it.

For more information, please visit StratumRepair.com or call 314-620-8153