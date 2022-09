ST. LOUIS — Did you ever have someone wave to you saying the road was clear and it’s okay to turn?

You never want to take the wave according to The Mandel Law Group. They have several wise words when it comes to bettering your driving.

Now if you are in an accident, call and make an appointment with them, they will help you through any issue or problem you may have.

The Mandel Law Group

4542 West Pine Blvd.

Saint Louis, MO 63108

(314) 533-1234

Injuredinmo.com