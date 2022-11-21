ST. LOUIS – Breakfast is for champions of this favored meal.

You can eat breakfast at any time and feel full. Many eateries around town serve it all day. Monday, George Mahe, the dining editor for St. Louis Magazine, stopped by with the December preview.

See the top spots for breakfast and brunch.

The Lake Bake and pastries from La Belle Vie/The Cafe at Frenchtown (St. Charles)

(St. Charles) Sausage Biscuit from Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Good Eats (Kirkwood)

(Kirkwood) De Culo Grande burrito and the Meaty Mary from Shack (multiple locations)

