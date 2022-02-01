There’s no excuse to not look your best with a special offer by Plexaderm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker activated the state's national guard ahead of this week's winter weather. There is also a disaster declaration ahead of the storm.

The Governor is directing the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to coordinate a statewide response which will include more than 1,800 IDOT trucks and equipment, ISP patrols to help stranded motorists, and approximately 130 members of the Illinois National Guard Members.