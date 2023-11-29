ST. LOUIS – Holland Injury Law managing partner, William Holland, knows from personal experience what it’s like to be injured in an accident.

He’s practiced law for 30 years, and his team will fight to get what you need – justice and compensation. When you walk through the doors of Holland Injury Law, you are treated like family and given the care and consideration your case needs.

Give them a call at 314-888-7888 or visit them online at STLInjury.Lawyer

Holland Injury Law

101 S Hanley Suite 1025

Clayton, MO 63105